BHIM Introduces UPI Circle Full Delegation For Controlled Payments

New Delhi: NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India, on Tuesday launched a new feature called UPI Circle Full Delegation on the BHIM Payments App.

This feature allows users to authorise trusted people -- such as family members, children, staff, or dependents -- to make UPI payments directly from their account within a fixed monthly limit.

The aim is to make shared financial responsibilities easier while ensuring full control and transparency for the primary account holder.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With Full Delegation, a primary user can permit a secondary user to make UPI payments without needing real-time approval every time.

The primary user can set a monthly spending limit of up to Rs 15,000 and can choose a validity period of up to five years.

This makes everyday payments smoother for households and small businesses, especially when managing expenses for senior citizens, young adults, or digitally inexperienced users.

The feature also allows authorised users to make payments without linking their own bank account, making digital transactions more accessible.

NBSL MD & CEO Lalitha Nataraj said that Full Delegation takes UPI Circle to the next level by enabling trusted and autonomous payments within defined limits.

She added that the feature reflects how Indian families and businesses work in real life, based on trust and accountability, and ensures that the BHIM App continues to offer simple, safe, and inclusive digital payment solutions.

This feature will be particularly useful for senior citizens who are often hesitant to use digital payments, as well as for parents who wish to give their children controlled spending access.

Small business owners can also benefit by allowing staff to pay for daily operational expenses such as fuel or toll payments while maintaining clear oversight.

Similarly, people who are not familiar with digital platforms can receive support from trusted contacts, making everyday payments easier and more secure.

UPI Circle is available on the latest version of the BHIM Payments App (Version 4.0.10), which also brings new features like Split Expenses, Family Mode, Spend Analytics, multilingual options, and an improved user experience.