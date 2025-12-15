BHIM Launches ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’ Campaign; Users Can Earn Cashback Of Up to Rs…; Check Features

BHIM Cashback Amount: India’s homegrown digital payments app, BHIM, has launched a new campaign called “Garv Se Swadeshi” to encourage more people to use digital payments. As BHIM completes 10 years later this month, the platform is offering a flat Rs 20 cashback to new users on transactions of Rs 20 or more. The campaign aims to make it easier for first-time users to start using digital payments and to boost adoption across different sections of society.

BHIM App: Earns Cashback Up to Rs 300

NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), the developer of the app, said users can earn up to Rs 300 cashback per month by using BHIM for everyday payments. These include grocery shopping, bus or Metro tickets, mobile recharges, electricity and gas bills, and fuel purchases.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO of NBSL, said BHIM reflects the confidence of a digital and self-reliant India. She added that the “Garv Se Swadeshi” campaign focuses on meeting the real, everyday payment needs of Indian users through a homegrown and secure payments platform.

"Our focus is on bringing first-time users into digital payments and helping them build lasting payment habits for everyday needs,” she added.

BHIM App Supports 15 Indian Languages And Features

The updated BHIM app, launched earlier this year, now supports more than 15 Indian languages and offers an ad-free experience. It is also designed to work smoothly in low-internet areas.

The app has added several new features, including Split Expenses, Family Mode, Spend Analytics, Action Needed, and UPI Circle, making digital payments more convenient for users.

UPI Circle Feature

The UPI Circle Full Delegation feature, launched in November, allows users to authorise trusted people — such as family members, children, staff, or dependents — to make UPI payments directly from their account within a fixed monthly limit.

According to a recent IMF report, UPI accounts for nearly 49 per cent of all global real-time digital payment transactions, surpassing leading systems in countries such as Brazil, Thailand, China, and South Korea. (With IANS Inputs)