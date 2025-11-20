Big Aadhaar Update: Why Is UIDAI Planning ID Without Address And DoB?

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is considering issuing Aadhaar cards having only the holder's photo and a QR code. The UIDAI is considering the initiative to prevent exploitation of personal data and discourage offline verification practices.

In an open online conference about a new Aadhaar app, UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said, "There is a thought process as to why there should be any detail on the card. It should be only a photo and a QR code." He added, "If we keep printing, then people will keep accepting what is printed. People who know how to misuse it will keep misusing it."

According to Kumar, the authority is planning to implement a rule in December that will enhance age verification processes and prohibit offline verification by hotels, event organizers and others.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Kumar, legislation was being drafted to discourage offline verification using physical copies. The Aadhaar authority will review the proposal on December 1.

Kumar said, "Aadhaar should never be used as a document. It should only be authenticated with the Aadhaar number or verified using the QR code. Otherwise, it can be a fake document."

Currently, the Aadhaar Act forbids the collection, use or storage of an Aadhaar number or biometric information for offline verification. However, several entities continue to maintain duplicates of Aadhaar cards.

Offline verification using the Aadhaar App would offer both users and entities a secure, convenient and privacy-protecting method for identity verification and discourage sharing and reliance on physical or photocopies of Aadhaar, which otherwise is a possible reason for potential fraudulent practices, Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Wednesday.

Addressing an informative webinar on ‘Offline Verification using the Aadhaar App’, ahead of the formal launch of the new Aadhaar App, Kumar said that the objective of the webinar -- to promote Offline Verification, build a strong ecosystem around it and spread awareness about the features, benefits, and potential of offline Aadhaar verification through the forthcoming Aadhaar App.

UIDAI gave a detailed overview of the advantages offered by offline verification. Meanwhile, Vivek Chandra Verma, DDG, UIDAI, explained the purpose, scope, and practical usage of offline verification.

The session also covered in detail the technical framework, integration pathways, and future-ready nature of the verification process.

Participants were also given a detailed overview of the advantages offered by offline verification, like the option to verify and share complete or selective Aadhaar information and the ability to confirm proof of presence through offline face verification.

UIDAI authorities underlined multiple benefits for Aadhaar Number Holders, like having Aadhaar details of up to five family members in the App; full control over what data of Aadhaar is shared; flexibility to disclose complete or selective Aadhaar information, one-click biometric lock/unlock for enhanced security and features like hassle-free mobile number and address update options.

With IANS Inputs