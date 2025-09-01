Advertisement
Big Boost For Govt Revenue: GST Soars 6.5% YoY Ahead Of Key Council Meet

In comparison, gross GST collection stood at Rs 1.75 lakh crore in August 2024, while July 2025 had recorded a higher figure of Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Gross GST collection in August rose 6.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.86 lakh crore, supported mainly by stronger domestic revenue, according to government data released on Monday.

In comparison, gross GST collection stood at Rs 1.75 lakh crore in August 2024, while July 2025 had recorded a higher figure of Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

Domestic revenue grew 9.6 percent to Rs 1.37 lakh crore in August, while GST from imports declined 1.2 percent to Rs 49,354 crore. Refunds during the month dropped 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore.

After refunds, the net GST revenue came to Rs 1.67 lakh crore in August 2025, showing a robust 10.7 percent annual growth.

The latest GST data comes just ahead of the GST Council meeting, where the Centre and states are expected to discuss rate rationalisation and a possible reduction in the number of tax slabs.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK