BIG GST Update: Govt Announces Late Fee Waiver For GSTR-9C Filing Delays

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the Ministry of Finance has issued a circular announcing fee waiver for late or delayed filing of GSTR-9C.

In a circular the CBIC said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 128 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (12 of 2017) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the Central Government, on the recommendations of the Council, hereby waives the amount of late fee referred to in section 47 of the said Act in respect of the return to be furnished under section 44 of the said Act, for the financial years 2017-18 or 2018-19 or 2019-20 or 2020-21 or 2021­22 or 2022-23, which is in excess of the late fee payable under section 47 of the said Act upto the date of furnishing of FORM GSTR-9 for the said financial year, for the class of registered persons, who were required to furnish reconciliation statement in FORM GSTR-9C along with the annual return in FORM GSTR-9 for the said financial year but failed to furnish the same along with the said return in FORM c and furnish the said statement in FORM GSTR-9C, subsequently on or before the 31st March, 2025"

Provided that no refund of late fee already paid in respect of delayed furnishing of FORM GSTR-9C for the said financial years shall be available.