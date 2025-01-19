Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2845727https://zeenews.india.com/economy/big-loss-for-narayana-murthy-family-loses-rs-1850-crore-as-infosys-shares-drop-by-2845727.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INFOSYS STOCK DECLINE

Big Loss For Narayana Murthy! Family Loses Rs 1,850 Crore As Infosys Shares Drop By…

NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of infosys at the end of the september quarter held a 0.40 per cent stake in the company.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Loss For Narayana Murthy! Family Loses Rs 1,850 Crore As Infosys Shares Drop By… File Photo

New Delhi: The family wealth of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy took a significant hit on Friday as the company’s share price dropped by nearly 6 per cent. This decline resulted in a loss of Rs 1,850 crore for Murthy's family. 

Murthy Family's Shareholding and Recent Losses

NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of infosys at the end of the september quarter held a 0.40 per cent stake in the company while his wife Sudha N Murty owned 0.92 per cent. Their children, Rohan Murty and Akshata Murty (wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak), held stakes of 1.62 per cent and 1.04 per cent, respectively.  NRN's grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, had a small 0.04 per cent stake in Infosys. Together, the Murthy family owns a 4.02 per cent stake in the IT giant.

Following a nearly 6 per cent drop in Infosys' stock price, their collective holdings were valued at approximately Rs 30,300 crore, a decrease from Rs 32,152 crore the previous day, marking a notional loss of over Rs 1,850 crore, according to a Business Today report.

Infosys Stock Decline

Infosys shares dropped 5.89 per cent, reaching a low of Rs 1,812.70 on the BSE, wiping out some of the gains made over the past six months, which now stand at 5.42 per cent. This decline comes despite the company’s Q3 results surpassing expectations in several areas.

Infosys Announces Salary Hikes for Employees

Infosys announced on Thursday that it will implement annual salary hikes ranging from 6-8 per cent for its employees in India, starting in January 2025. This marks the first phase of salary revisions planned by the company, led by N R Narayana Murthy, with a second phase expected in April 2025. Employees based outside of India are likely to receive smaller, single-digit increases.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK