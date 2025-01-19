Big Loss For Narayana Murthy! Family Loses Rs 1,850 Crore As Infosys Shares Drop By…

New Delhi: The family wealth of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy took a significant hit on Friday as the company’s share price dropped by nearly 6 per cent. This decline resulted in a loss of Rs 1,850 crore for Murthy's family.

Murthy Family's Shareholding and Recent Losses

NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of infosys at the end of the september quarter held a 0.40 per cent stake in the company while his wife Sudha N Murty owned 0.92 per cent. Their children, Rohan Murty and Akshata Murty (wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak), held stakes of 1.62 per cent and 1.04 per cent, respectively. NRN's grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, had a small 0.04 per cent stake in Infosys. Together, the Murthy family owns a 4.02 per cent stake in the IT giant.

Following a nearly 6 per cent drop in Infosys' stock price, their collective holdings were valued at approximately Rs 30,300 crore, a decrease from Rs 32,152 crore the previous day, marking a notional loss of over Rs 1,850 crore, according to a Business Today report.

Infosys Stock Decline

Infosys shares dropped 5.89 per cent, reaching a low of Rs 1,812.70 on the BSE, wiping out some of the gains made over the past six months, which now stand at 5.42 per cent. This decline comes despite the company’s Q3 results surpassing expectations in several areas.

Infosys Announces Salary Hikes for Employees

Infosys announced on Thursday that it will implement annual salary hikes ranging from 6-8 per cent for its employees in India, starting in January 2025. This marks the first phase of salary revisions planned by the company, led by N R Narayana Murthy, with a second phase expected in April 2025. Employees based outside of India are likely to receive smaller, single-digit increases.