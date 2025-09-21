Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962797https://zeenews.india.com/economy/big-news-for-households-gst-bachat-utsav-begins-tomorrow-says-pm-modi-2962797.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
GST 2.0

Big News For Households: GST Bachat Utsav Begins Tomorrow, Says PM Modi

At the core of the reform is a major simplification of the Goods and Services Tax. Earlier this month, the GST Council approved a simplified two-tier rate system—5 per cent and 18 per cent—which will come into effect from September 22, the very first day of Navratri. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big News For Households: GST Bachat Utsav Begins Tomorrow, Says PM ModiImage Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the nation on the eve of Navratri. He introduced what he called the start of a “new economic chapter” with the launch of GST 2.0. Terming it a “Bachat Utsav” or festival of savings, he said the move is designed to ease the financial load on households. Modi also highlighted that these reforms aim to make India an even more attractive destination for investors, a thriving hub for entrepreneurs.

“From tomorrow, the nation will celebrate GST Bachat Utsav. Your savings will increase, and you will be able to buy your favourite things. This reform will benefit every section of society,” the Prime Minister said in his address, highlighting how the new measures aim to ease the burden on households while benefiting everyone across the country. (Also Read: PwC Layoffs: Over 1,500 Employees Let Go By Consulting Giant In THIS Region– Check Reason)

GST Gets Simpler Just in Time for Navratri

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the core of the reform is a major simplification of the Goods and Services Tax. Earlier this month, the GST Council approved a simplified two-tier rate system—5 per cent and 18 per cent—which will come into effect from September 22, the very first day of Navratri. This change is aimed at making compliance easier and bringing more clarity for businesses and consumers alike. (Also Read: PLI Scheme Attracts Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore Investments, Creates Over 12 Lakh Jobs: Report)

Most Goods to Become Cheaper Under GST 2.0

Under the new GST rates, nearly 99 per cent of items that were previously taxed at 12 per cent will now come under the 5 per cent bracket. Similarly, around 90 per cent of products earlier in the  per cent 28slab will see their rate drop to 18 per cent. However, a 40 per cent compensation cess will still apply to luxury and sin goods, keeping prices for these items higher.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh