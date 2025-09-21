Big News For Households: GST Bachat Utsav Begins Tomorrow, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the nation on the eve of Navratri. He introduced what he called the start of a “new economic chapter” with the launch of GST 2.0. Terming it a “Bachat Utsav” or festival of savings, he said the move is designed to ease the financial load on households. Modi also highlighted that these reforms aim to make India an even more attractive destination for investors, a thriving hub for entrepreneurs.

“From tomorrow, the nation will celebrate GST Bachat Utsav. Your savings will increase, and you will be able to buy your favourite things. This reform will benefit every section of society,” the Prime Minister said in his address, highlighting how the new measures aim to ease the burden on households while benefiting everyone across the country. (Also Read: PwC Layoffs: Over 1,500 Employees Let Go By Consulting Giant In THIS Region– Check Reason)

GST Gets Simpler Just in Time for Navratri

At the core of the reform is a major simplification of the Goods and Services Tax. Earlier this month, the GST Council approved a simplified two-tier rate system—5 per cent and 18 per cent—which will come into effect from September 22, the very first day of Navratri. This change is aimed at making compliance easier and bringing more clarity for businesses and consumers alike. (Also Read: PLI Scheme Attracts Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore Investments, Creates Over 12 Lakh Jobs: Report)

Most Goods to Become Cheaper Under GST 2.0

Under the new GST rates, nearly 99 per cent of items that were previously taxed at 12 per cent will now come under the 5 per cent bracket. Similarly, around 90 per cent of products earlier in the per cent 28slab will see their rate drop to 18 per cent. However, a 40 per cent compensation cess will still apply to luxury and sin goods, keeping prices for these items higher.