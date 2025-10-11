Big Push For Farmers: PM Modi To Launch Rs 42,000 Crore Agricultural Projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to give a major boost to India’s agriculture sector as he launches and lays the foundation of projects worth over Rs 42,000 crore on Saturday. Among these, two key schemes together worth Rs 35,440 crore will be unveiled to strengthen the country’s farming ecosystem. The highlight is the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which alone carries an outlay of RS 24,000 crore, aimed at improving farmers’ income and promoting sustainable agriculture, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The statement highlighted that “It has the objective of enhancing agricultural productivity, increasing adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices, augmenting post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block level, improving irrigation facilities and facilitating availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts.”

PM to Launch ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Modi will also unveil the ‘Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses’, with an investment of Rs 11,440 crore. The mission focuses on boosting pulse production, increasing the area under cultivation, and strengthening every link of the value chain—from procurement and storage to processing while reducing overall losses.

PM to Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 6,000 Crore and Interact with Farmers

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore across the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors. He will also lay the foundation stone for additional projects valued at around Rs 815 crore. Later, the Prime Minister will attend a special Krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, where he will interact with farmers and address the public during a special event.

“The programme underscores the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to farmer welfare, agricultural self-reliance, and strengthening rural infrastructure. It will focus on promoting modern agricultural practices, supporting farmers, and celebrating significant milestones in farmer-centric initiatives,” according to the PMO.

The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include Artificial Insemination Training Center at Bengaluru and in J&K; Centre of Excellence at Amreli and Banas; Establishment of IVF Lab at Assam under Rashtriya Gokul Mission; Milk Powder Plants at Mehsana, Indore, and Bhilwara; Fish Feed Plant under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at Tezpur, Assam; Infrastructure for Agro-processing Clusters, Integrated Cold Chain, and Value Addition Infrastructure, among others.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (Irradiation) in Krishna, Andhra Pradesh; Trout Fisheries in Uttarakhand; Integrated Aqua Park in Nagaland; Smart and Integrated Fishing Harbour in Karaikal, Puducherry; and state-of-the-art Integrated Aquapark in Hirakud, Odisha, among others.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will interact with farmers engaged in pulses cultivation, who have benefited from various government schemes aimed at establishing a value chain-based approach in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries. (With IANS Inputs)