/Big respite for ZEEL; SAT allows Rs 3,413 crore fund-raising via warrants, stays SEBI order

New Delhi: Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) offered a major respite to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday. SAT has granted interim relief to ZEEL by staying a SEBI market-access restriction. It has also allowed ZEEL to proceed with its proposed fundraising through preferential warrants. This ruling follows ZEEL's appeal against the regulatory curbs.
Following SAT's interim relief, ZEEL can now proceed with the capital issuance, subject to tribunal directions and regulatory compliance.
ZEEL had earlier sought permission to proceed with the issue of preferential warrants to Sunbright Mauritius Investments, a promoter group company.
Under the proposed transaction, ZEEL has put forth plans to issue warrants and raise Rs 3,413 crore in capital. The company has argued that the fund-raise is in its interest and would help strengthen its financial position.
SAT questions SEBI’s rationale on restricting ZEEL raising funds
During the proceedings, SAT questioned the rationale behind SEBI’s restriction on ZEEL raising funds.
The tribunal sought to know why ZEEL should be prevented from raising funds now if it would be allowed to do so after two months. The tribunal also sought clarity on the basis for restricting the company’s fund-raising exercise.
ZEEL had also sought that its 14-day timeline for completing the fund-raising process should begin from 12 August. The company requested sufficient time to complete the proposed transaction.
SEBI had barred ZEEL from accessing the securities market for two months. The regulator had also imposed a one-year ban on Punit Goenka. The restrictions had created uncertainty around ZEEL’s proposed preferential warrant issue and its ability to raise the planned capital.
Following the interim relief granted by the tribunal, Zee Entertainment's plan to raise Rs 3,413 crore via preferential warrants can now advance more smoothly.
Timeline extended
Meanwhile, the timeline that began on 14 August has also been extended by one week. ZEEL will have to deposit the penalty within one week.
The earlier timeline was set to end on 15 August. ZEEL had petitioned that the 15-day period should be considered from 12 August.
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