Big Shake-Up At Hinge: CEO Justin McLeod Quits After 15 Years Because Of THIS Reason

New Delhi: After nearly 15 years at the helm of one of the world’s most popular dating apps, Hinge founder Justin McLeod is stepping down as CEO to embark on a new journey. He’s now building an AI-driven dating platform called Overtone, a bold move backed by Match Group, the parent company of Hinge. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, McLeod shared that he’s ready to “begin again” with an idea inspired by the changing dynamics of modern relationships. Meanwhile, Jackie Jantos, currently Hinge’s President and CMO, will step into his shoes as the new CEO.

McLeod said that Hinge’s team is stronger than ever and will confidently carry forward the app’s mission under its new leadership.

Meet Justin McLeod: The Mind Behind Hinge

Justin McLeod is the entrepreneur who created Hinge, the dating app that went on to become a global favourite. Although the company was founded in 2011, the Kentucky-born founder officially launched Hinge in 2013 with a simple idea that helped people meet through friends of friends. But the story behind its creation is as dramatic as a movie romance.

According to a 2019 Time Magazine article, Hinge was inspired by a painful heartbreak McLeod experienced while graduating from Harvard University. After his four-year on-and-off partner rejected his proposal, McLeod eventually channelled the emotional setback into building a platform that would help others find meaningful connections.

He later earned his MBA from Harvard Business School, choosing it over a job offer from McKinsey & Company. During this time, he helped create a Valentine’s Day matchmaking game for students, a project that eventually evolved into Hinge. Before his MBA, McLeod graduated from Colgate University with a BA in mathematical economics and political science.

In his new chapter at Overtone, McLeod will take on the role of Chairman, guiding the vision of the AI-first dating platform.

Match Group Makes a Big AI Push

As per media reports, Match Group has provided pre-seed funding for Overtone. This signals its strong confidence in the new AI-led dating venture. The company described Overtone as an “early-stage dating service” that will use AI and voice-based tools to help people connect in a more personal and meaningful way.

What Overtone Wants to Bring to Dating

McLeod says Overtone is built to help people form real, lasting relationships at a time when modern life often pulls us in the opposite direction. The platform aims to offer a dating experience that feels more personal, more supportive, and more aligned with what people truly want today.