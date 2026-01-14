Big Tech Companies On Hiring Spree; To Offshore More Jobs To India In 2026 Amid US Mass Layoffs

New Delhi: Around 52 per cent of tech and banking professionals in India and US said their companies plan to increase hiring in India in 2026, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from anonymous community app for professionals, Blind, said that 34 per cent of respondents expect a significant increase and 18 per cent who anticipate a moderate rise, the report said.

The survey gathered responses from 2,392 verified professionals across the United States and India and reported that the trend signals an acceleration of offshoring by major global tech firms including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Uber and eBay.

When asked how India hiring affects US-based roles, 38 per cent said it is replacing US‑based roles while 23 per cent said it complements US hiring, the report said.

The report highlighted that 28 per cent of respondents cited recent H‑1B visa restrictions as a factor pushing companies to hire more in India, while 25 per cent said the changes had no material impact.

Around 4 per cent respondents said the restrictions led to increased US-based hiring.

"The findings point to India’s growing role as a functional alternative to the US hiring market. Rather than relying on U.S.-based expansion, many companies appear to be redirecting growth to India, signaling a structural shift in global workforce planning," the report mentioned.

Among employees at global firms such as eBay, Wayfair, LinkedIn, Qualcomm, Capital One, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, SAP and Microsoft, up to 93 per cent reported plans to expand hiring in India.

In terms of how companies are expanding in India, 25 per cent said their employers are scaling up existing India teams, while about 20 per cent reported the creation of new roles in India and another 20 per cent said specific projects or functions are being moved there.