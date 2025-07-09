Big Tech Shakeup: Intel Cuts Over 500 Jobs; Follows Google, Microsoft In Job Cut Spree

New Delhi: The tech layoff wave of 2025 has now hit Intel. The chip-making giant is set to cut over 500 jobs in Oregon this month. It has joined a growing list of companies trimming their workforce amid slowing growth and a sharp pivot AI and automation.

Intel is set to lay off 529 employees at its Aloha and Hillsboro campuses in Oregon starting July 15, according to a Bloomberg report. This comes after an earlier round of job cuts at its Santa Clara headquarters in California where 107 workers were let go earlier this year.

The layoffs are part of a larger restructuring plan under Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, who is working to cut costs and streamline operations. While Intel hasn’t revealed the total number of job cuts, Bloomberg reports that as much as 20 per cent of its global workforce could be impacted.

Intel said the Oregon layoffs are part of its plan to create a “leaner, faster, and more efficient” organization.

Intel Joins the Layoff Wave as Tech Giants Cut Costs

Intel’s job cuts are the latest in a series of layoffs sweeping the tech world this year. Major players like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have also reduced their workforces in recent months as the industry faces slowing growth and shifting priorities.

Microsoft Lays Off 9,100 in July

Microsoft is cutting around 9,100 jobs this July—its second major round of layoffs this year, after letting go of 6,000 employees in May. The latest cuts affect about 4 per cent of its global workforce and impact teams across Xbox, sales, legal, and mobile gaming, including titles like Candy Crush. The company says the move is part of a broader push to shift focus toward AI.

Google Trims Google TV Team as It Shifts Focus to AI

At Google, job cuts have hit smaller product teams. About 25 per cent of the Google TV division, roughly 75 employees were let go after a 10 per cent budget cut. In June, the company also started offering buyouts and voluntary exits to some staff. Like many tech firms, Google is shifting resources to speed up its push into AI.