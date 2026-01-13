Big Update For Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy Customers! No More 10-Minute Delivery

New Delhi: In a bid to protect the interest and safety of gig workers, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has persuaded major delivery aggregators like Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy to do away with the mandatory 10-minute delivery deadline.

As per several media reports Blinkit is already swift on the directive and has removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding. Other aggregators are expected to follow the directive in the coming days.

Blinkit has updated its principal tagline from "10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The issue regarding delivery timelines as promised by these quick commerce companies --Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy -- has been drawing massive attention in recent weeks.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been actively highlighting the challenges faced by delivery partners.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha had demanded regulations for quick commerce and other app-based delivery and service businesses, emphasising the need for social security benefits for gig workers. In his Parliament intervention, the RS MP called for dignity, protection, and fair pay for gig workers.

Chadha's recent video has also gone viral on social media, in which he is seen spending a day as a delivery partner on the roads of the national capital to express solidarity with gig workers. Wearing a quick-commerce company jacket and riding pillion on a two-wheeler, Chadha was seen navigating Delhi’s traffic and delivering parcels to customers.

Sharing the video, he wrote that he wanted to experience the life of gig workers at the grassroots level, away from boardrooms and policy discussions.

He has also extended support to delivery partners who observed a nationwide symbolic strike on New Year’s Eve, demanding fair wages, better working conditions and social security.

The strike, called by gig worker unions, saw thousands of delivery partners across several states logging off apps or reducing work, leading to delays and cancellations on one of the busiest days of the year.

Chadha described the workers’ demands as legitimate and said gig workers form a crucial part of India’s urban workforce and economy.

With ANI/IANS Inputs