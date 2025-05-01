BIG Update For PM Kisan Beneficiaries; THIS Govt Will Suspend Kisan Samman Nidhi Aid For 1 Year If...

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a one-year suspension of the financial aid under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to farmers who are involved in stubble burning, and their produce will not be purchased at the MSP for one year, a minister has said, according to media reports.

The government will stop providing financial aid under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to farmers who engage in stubble burning, and their output would not be bought as per the MSP for a year, state Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said after the cabinet meeting earlier this week.

The state government is taking stringent measures to curb pollution-causing stubble burning, the minister said, according to media reports.

The government does not intend to penalise the farmers in any way. But, the farmers should also understand they they do not cause big losses for small gains. Their own children will suffer if the ecosystem is affected, the minister said, as per the media reports.