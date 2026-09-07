/Big update on LPG refill! Booking interval reduced to 25 days for rural consumers

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced that domestic LPG consumers in rural areas will now be able to book refill cylinders every 25 days, bringing the booking interval at par with that applicable in urban areas.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi said the government has relaxed the earlier restriction imposed on LPG refill bookings in view of the improvement in domestic LPG supplies and a significant reduction in the refill backlog.
During the period of supply pressure triggered by the US-Iran conflict and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the government had allowed LPG refill bookings once every 25 days in urban areas, while consumers in rural areas had to wait 45 days.
“However, in view of the current LPG supply situation improving and the significant reduction in refill backlog, the central government has relaxed this restriction. Now, all domestic LPG consumers, regardless of urban or rural, can book refills at an interval of 25 days,” Gopi said in a Facebook post.
The minister also shared a copy of a communication issued by the Petroleum Ministry to oil marketing companies (OMCs), directing them to implement the revised refill booking interval with immediate effect.
The decision comes as LPG availability has improved following several measures taken by the government to manage supplies during the energy crisis triggered by disruptions in global oil and gas flows.
Earlier in June, the government had withdrawn restrictions on the supply of commercial LPG. The Petroleum Ministry directed OMCs to restore the supply of non-domestic packed LPG to normal levels, similar to those prevailing before the conflict.
The government had also eased restrictions on commercial LPG supplies, permitting supply of up to 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels to help industries maintain smoother operations amid the supply disruptions.
The restrictions were introduced after the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran in February and the subsequent disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The government invoked provisions under the Essential Commodities Act to safeguard domestic LPG availability and prevent shortages arising from disruptions in the global oil and energy supply chain.
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