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  • /Big update on LPG refill! Booking interval reduced to 25 days for rural consumers

Big update on LPG refill! Booking interval reduced to 25 days for rural consumers

During the period of supply pressure triggered by the US-Iran conflict and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the government had allowed LPG refill bookings once every 25 days in urban areas, while consumers in rural areas had to wait 45 days.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Big update on LPG refill! Booking interval reduced to 25 days for rural consumers

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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