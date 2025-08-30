Bihar Govt Giving Free Land & Cash Support – Here’s How You Can Benefit

New Dehli: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a bold step to transform the state’s industrial landscape through the launch of the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Package 2025 (BIPPP-2025). The package promises a mix of free land, tax rebates, subsidies, and workforce development support, with the ambitious goal of generating one crore jobs over the next five years.

One of the most striking features of the scheme is the land incentive. Industrial units making investments of over Rs 1,000 crore will be eligible for up to 25 acres of land free of cost, while projects investing at least Rs 100 crore and creating 1,000 or more direct jobs can receive up to 10 acres free. Fortune 500 companies are also being offered up to 10 acres free or at concessional rates. For businesses that do not meet these high thresholds, land will still be available at 50 percent of BIADA’s official rate, ensuring wide access for smaller players.

Alongside land, the government has rolled out a generous set of financial incentives. These include interest subvention of up to Rs 40 crore, 300 percent reimbursement of net SGST for 14 years, and a 30 percent capital subsidy on eligible investments. Exporters are also set to benefit, with support of up to Rs 40 lakh per year for 14 years.

The scheme also emphasizes employment-linked benefits. Textile units will be eligible for support of up to Rs 5,000 per month per employee, along with 300 percent reimbursement of ESI and EPF contributions. Other sectors can avail assistance of Rs 2,000 per month per worker, in addition to 100 percent ESI and EPF reimbursement. To boost workforce readiness, the state will provide skill development incentives of up to Rs 20,000 per worker.

In line with global sustainability goals, green incentives have been included as well. Companies adopting eco-friendly practices can claim 25 percent reimbursement for environmental protection measures, up to Rs 1 crore, while those using renewable energy will be supported with a 20 percent subsidy, capped at Rs 6 lakh. Additional assistance will be extended for patent registration, quality certification, and Common Facility Centre (CFC) development.

To ensure industrial growth is backed by infrastructure, the government has already acquired 8,000 acres across 32 industrial parks and plans to add another 14,600 acres. A flagship project under the scheme is the FinTech City at Fatuha, where 242 acres have been earmarked for building a hub dedicated to financial and digital services.

The scheme is open to investors until 31 March 2026, and the Bihar government is confident that the package will position the state as a major industrial hub. With a blend of land support, subsidies, tax breaks, green incentives, and infrastructure push, BIPPP-2025 is designed to attract both domestic and global investors while creating large-scale employment opportunities for Bihar’s youth.