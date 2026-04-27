Billionaire vs. Billionaire: The legal fight for the soul of AI begins

New Delhi: The high-stakes legal conflict between Elon Musk and Sam Altman has officially reached the trial stage, with jury selection beginning today. Presided over by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers—who famously described the case as a "billionaire vs. billionaire" showdown—the trial is expected to last four weeks and feature a "who's who" of the tech industry.

High-profile witnesses expected to take the stand include Musk and Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and former members of the OpenAI board.

The Core of the Conflict: Musk’s Allegations

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Elon Musk initiated this lawsuit in 2024, claiming that OpenAI has betrayed its original purpose. According to Musk, the organization was founded with the promise of developing artificial intelligence for the safety and benefit of the public, not for private gain.

Also Read: OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.5 with 82.7% accuracy, can handle tasks end-to-end

Key points from Musk’s filing include:

Mission Shift: Musk argues that OpenAI’s deep partnership with Microsoft has turned the company into a profit-seeking entity.

The "Broken" Agreement: Musk claims he donated roughly USD 38 million to the startup with the explicit understanding that the technology would remain open-source.

Claims of Deception: The lawsuit alleges that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman misled Musk about the company's long-term structure to secure his initial funding.

Demands: Musk is seeking USD 134 billion in damages and the removal of Sam Altman as CEO. Notably, Musk has specified that any financial award should be paid to OpenAI’s non-profit division rather than to himself.

Sam Altman’s Defense

Sam Altman’s legal team has dismissed the lawsuit as an attempt to "rewrite history." They argue that Musk’s anger is rooted in competition with his own AI startup rather than a genuine concern for OpenAI's mission.

OpenAI’s counter-arguments include:

Unfulfilled Promises: Legal filings claim Musk left the project without providing the USD 1 billion he originally pledged.

Personal Motives: OpenAI alleges that Musk once supported a for-profit pivot, but only on the condition that the company was merged with Tesla under his control.

Donation vs. Investment: The company maintains that Musk’s USD 38 million was a donation to a non-profit, which does not give him the right to control or own the current business.

Also Read: Next 5 years will shape robotics future: WEF warns of diverging global paths

A "No-Nonsense" Courtroom



Judge Rogers has made it clear that she will not tolerate the typical theatrics associated with high-profile tech cases. She has warned both sides against "gamesmanship" and wasting the court's time.

In a move to ensure equality, the Judge has stripped the billionaires of their usual "special privileges." Both Musk and Altman are required to enter the courthouse through the front door and undergo the same security screenings as any other citizen.

Why This Case Matters

The final verdict could set a massive legal precedent for the tech world. It will likely determine how much freedom companies have to transition from non-profit "public good" organizations into multi-billion-dollar commercial giants.