Blinkit Customer Claims Weight Discrepancy In Orders – Company Responds

New Delhi: Instant grocery delivery apps have completely changed the way we shop and have made our life easier and more convenient. Whether it’s grabbing essentials at the last minute or satisfying sudden cravings, everything is just a few taps away. However, many users are beginning to worry that this convenience might have drawbacks.

A Blinkit user recently raised concerns on Reddit about a weight discrepancy in their order. The user shared pictures as proof and explained that they had ordered 600 grams of grapes from the quick delivery app a few weeks ago. However, suspecting the packet felt "suspiciously lighter," they decided to weigh it—only to find it was just 370 grams, including the packaging.

The user initially dismissed it as a “one-off error” but was surprised when the same issue occurred again last week. This time, the 500-gram pack of grapes weighed only 395 grams, including the packaging.

The user also recalled similar experiences in the past and stated that they had received open boxes of cat food with missing pouches and had been sent cheaper fruits and vegetables instead of what they ordered.

"I feel this is not by accident but a rather thought-out way to scam customers," they wrote. "Please don't trust Blinkit blindly… Please use Blinkit only if absolutely necessary and double-check everything to ensure you are not being scammed."

Blinkit responds

Blinkit’s official Reddit handle addressed the complaint and apologised for the issues faced by the user. “Dear SK, we're really sorry for the repeated issues you've faced and we completely understand the unsettling experience you had with us," they commented.

The company assured they would look into the concerns regarding weight discrepancies, packaging, and product quality and requested the user to share their order ID or registered mobile number for further assistance. “Please share the concerned order ID or the registered mobile number via socialsupport@Blinkit.com so we can assist you further. Additionally, you can connect with us via the link for easier access: (https://m.me/Blinkit.india) - RG," they added.

The post quickly gained attention, with several Reddit users sharing similar experiences.

"I too ordered tomatoes 500gms and there were only 4 small to medium size tomato and from my previous experience in buying veggies it was not even 400gms around 350gms it was. They are cheating people," one user wrote.

Another user shared their frustration with a different platform, saying, "I ordered 500gm pack of Bikano mixture on Swiggy and got a 400gm only. On complaining, they said they can't do anything and asked me to send a mail stating I would get a reply within 2 days. It's been 2 days and haven't heard back. Now I won't be renewing my Swiggy HDFC card."

A third user pointed out that this issue isn’t limited to Blinkit, commenting, "Not just Blinkit, I've faced this with Zepto and Instamart too. 8 out of 10 times items have less quantity. And even with food through Zomato. 500g noodles weigh 340g with container. In this case, Zomato doesn't even offer a refund."