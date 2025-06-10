After Zepto, Now FDA Closes Blinkit Pune Warehouse Over License, Storage Violations

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has closed a Blinkit warehouse in Pune’s Baner-Balewadi area because it was running without the proper licence, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Warehouse, managed by Energy Darkstore Services (a Blinkit partner), was inspected on June 5. During the visit, FDA officials found that food was not being stored properly.

Suresh Annapure, the joint commissioner of FDA in Pune, also told The Indian Express that “We have asked them to submit the right documents so we can give them a licence. There are problems with how they are running things, and they didn’t have permission to operate this store in Baner-Balewadi.” He added that the facility must now send in a report showing they have fixed the issues, and the FDA will check again before allowing it to reopen

Food Safety Officer Laxmikant Sawale explained that the action was taken because the store was breaking rules under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. These rules require food businesses to follow basic hygiene and cleanliness standards.

FDA Action Against Zepto

Earlier this month, the FDA also suspended the food business licence of Zepto, another quick-commerce company, in Mumbai’s Dharavi area. This was because Zepto was not following food safety rules.

During an inspection, FDA officials found several problems at Zepto’s facility. These included:

Mold growing on some food items

Cold storage not kept at the right temperature

Expired and valid stock not kept separate

Food stored directly on the floor

Wet and dirty floors

Stagnant water near where food was stored

The FDA said these issues meant Zepto was not following the rules required by its licence.