BLUSMART

BluSmart Customers In A Tight Spot; Bookings Stopped Till May 7 In Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru After SEBI Action Against Gensol

Customers using the BluSmart app are unable to book rides, with no time slots available until May 7.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 07:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The crackdown on co-founders of BluSmart --Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi-- by India’s market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will lead to difficulties for customers of the electric ride-hailing company BluSmart.

Customers of BluSmart in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru will not be able to avail facilities of the electric ride-hailing company as the latter has temporarily stopped offering cab services in all three of its operating cities.

Customers using the BluSmart app are unable to book rides, with no time slots available until May 7.

 

