BluSmart Shutdown: 10,000 Drivers Stranded, Demand Immediate Payment

New Delhi: Over 10,000 driver partners of BluSmart have been left confused and without income after the electric ride-hailing company abruptly suspended its services. The unexpected shutdown has not only affected daily commuters but has also sparked outrage among the platform’s drivers, who say they were not informed in advance.

The Gig Workers Association (GigWA) raised strong concerns about the sudden suspension and said that drivers have been left without clarity on their employment status. The association claimed that many drivers are still awaiting their pending payments and weekly incentives of Rs 8,000 that were promised by the company.

“This unexpected halt has left thousands of drivers without income or clarity about their employment status,” GigWA said in a statement. The group is demanding immediate payment of all pending dues, along with compensation worth three months’ income for each affected driver to help them deal with the sudden loss of work.

The situation follows serious allegations against BluSmart’s co-founder, Anmol Jaggi, who has been accused by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) of misusing funds meant for electric vehicle procurement. SEBI has launched a forensic investigation into Gensol, a company linked to BluSmart, in connection with the matter.

Driver partners say they have been left completely in the dark. Many of them do not own the cars they drive and are now worried about their future. GigWA has also urged the company to arrange alternative employment opportunities for the displaced drivers.

“The sudden cessation of BluSmart's services has not only disrupted the lives of its drivers but also raised concerns about the accountability of platform-based companies towards their workforce,” it said. Nitesh Kumar Das, Organising Secretary of GigWA, warned that if BluSmart does not meet their demands, the drivers will take to the streets in protest. Until the service suspension, BluSmart had over 10,000 active driver partners on its platform.