Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Board resolution to re-appoint Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons illegal: Tata Trusts

Board resolution to re-appoint Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons illegal: Tata Trusts

Reports earlier claimed that Tata Sons' board backed a fresh five-year term for Chandrasekaran and cleared the company's long-pending listing plan.

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Board resolution to re-appoint Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons illegal: Tata Trusts

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NSE IPO opens; GMP falls nearly 32% ahead of listing
2
3
4
5