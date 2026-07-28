/BoB launches forensic investigation after alleged data leak; assures core systems secure

Mumbai: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said its core banking systems remain fully secure despite reports of a major data leak, adding that it has initiated a detailed forensic investigation into the incident.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, the bank said the breach occurred after the email account of one of its employees was compromised, resulting in unauthorised access to certain data.
“The bank has robust information security protocols in place. The incident involved compromise of an employee's email account, resulting in unauthorised access to certain data,” the public sector lender said.
It clarified that the incident was detected promptly and necessary security and containment measures were implemented immediately.
“The matter was promptly identified, and immediate containment measures were implemented. The Bank's core banking systems were not accessed and continue to remain secure,” it added.
Bank of Baroda added that a comprehensive forensic investigation is underway to determine the scope and nature of the incident.
It also said it is working closely with the relevant authorities in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.
“A comprehensive forensic investigation has been initiated, and the Bank is working closely with the relevant authorities in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements,” the lender stated.
“The Bank remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of information security and to safeguarding the trust of its customers and stakeholders,” BoB added.
The statement came after media reports claimed that nearly 1 terabyte of sensitive Bank of Baroda data had surfaced on the dark web.
The reports alleged that the compromised data included information related to personal and corporate banking customers.
According to the reports, a hacker claimed to possess around 1 TB of sensitive data, including records of savings and current accounts, loan-related information, internet banking user details, NRI and corporate banking records, customer support data, and information linked to bank branches and ATMs.
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