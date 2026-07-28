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  • /BoB launches forensic investigation after alleged data leak; assures core systems secure

BoB launches forensic investigation after alleged data leak; assures core systems secure

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the bank said the breach occurred after the email account of one of its employees was compromised, resulting in unauthorised access to certain data.

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
BoB launches forensic investigation after alleged data leak; assures core systems secure

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