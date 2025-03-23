Boeing Cuts 180 Jobs In Bengaluru As Part Of Global Workforce Reduction

New Delhi: American aircraft maker Boeing has laid off around 180 employees at its engineering center in Bengaluru, Karnataka as part of its global workforce reduction plan, according to a PTI report. This move aligns with the company's earlier announcement to cut about 10 per cent of its global workforce.

Boeing which has around 7,000 employees in India and considers the country a key market. The report cited nearly 180 employees at the Boeing India Engineering Technology Center in Bengaluru were laid off during the December 2024 quarter. The company has not issued an official statement on the matter.

According to the source, Boeing made strategic adjustments that impacted a limited number of positions while ensuring no disruption to customers or government operations. While some roles were eliminated, new positions were also created. The source added that job cuts in India were more measured with a strong focus on maintaining customer service, safety, and quality standards.

Boeing's India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru and Chennai handles advanced aerospace projects. The company's fully owned engineering and technology campus in Bengaluru is among its biggest investments outside the U.S. Boeing sources about 1.25 billion dollars worth of materials and services from India each year, working with over 300 suppliers, according to its website.