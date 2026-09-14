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BofA turns bullish on Indian equities, sees Nifty at 26,200 by December 2026

Weak monsoon conditions were also among the risks, with the current rainfall deficit at 13 per cent, close to the 15 per cent worst-case scenario previously projected by the brokerage.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
BofA turns bullish on Indian equities, sees Nifty at 26,200 by December 2026

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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