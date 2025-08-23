Booking Of Postal Services Destined For US Suspended Temporarily From August 25; Only THESE Items Allowed

New Delhi: The Department of Posts (DoP) on Saturday said it has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles, destined for the US, with effect from August 25.

The DoP said that it has taken note of the Executive Order issued by the US Administration on July 30, 2025, under which the “duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to $800 will be withdrawn with effect from August 29, 2025.

"The Department of Posts has taken note of the Executive Order No. 14324 issued by the U.S. Administration on 30th July, 2025, under which the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 will be withdrawn with effect from 29th August, 2025. Consequently, all international postal items destined for the USA, regardless of their value, shall be subject to customs duties as per the country-specific International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework. However, gift items up to the value of USD 100 shall continue to remain exempt from duties," said Ministry of Communications.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Department of Posts Allows THESE Items To US

Department of Posts has allowed excepts to letters/documents and gift items up to USD100 in value. These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed to the USA, subject to further clarifications from CBP and USPS.

DoP Closely Monitoring Situation

“The Department is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with all stakeholders, and every effort is being made to normalize services at the earliest possible opportunity,” it added.

(Also read--8th CPC: Proposal To Calculate Minimum Wage Based On Family Model Including Ageing Parents)

As per the Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other “qualified parties” approved by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.

(Also read: EPFO Increases Ex-Gratia Amount Under Death Relief Fund To Rs 15 Lakh For Family Of THESE Employees)

Customer Refund

Customers who have already booked articles that cannot be dispatched to the USA due to these circumstances may seek a refund of postage. The Department of Posts deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to customers and assures that all possible measures are being undertaken to resume full services to the USA at the earliest.