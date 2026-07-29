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  • /BPCL expects Rs 633 crore monthly compensation for under-recoveries on LPG sales

BPCL expects Rs 633 crore monthly compensation for under-recoveries on LPG sales

The oil and gas company stated that it was confident of government backing regarding LPG losses, due to the fact that the firm has been selling its domestic LPG, petrol, and diesel below the market prices.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 08:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
BPCL expects Rs 633 crore monthly compensation for under-recoveries on LPG sales

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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