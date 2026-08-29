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HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decides not to seek reappointment

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, Sashidhar Jagdishan decides to step down from his position after the term ends on October 26, 2026. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 06:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decides not to seek reappointment

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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