Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by nearly 90 paise per litre today; Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Today, i.e. May 19: The oil marketing companies, under pressure from squeezed supply and rising crude prices, have once again hiked petrol and diesel prices by nearly 90 paise per litre. This is second price hike within a week after the first price hike or Rs 3 per litre that took place on May 15 after a stable rates of around four years. Petrol and diesel prices have surged across top Indian cities now after state-run oil companies. The main reasons behind the price hike are rising global crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Petrol, Diesel Latest Rates In Your City

Notably, after the May 15 price hike, the petrol used to cost Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi while diesel rose to Rs 90.67 per litre in the national capital. With today's hike of 87 paise, the petrol prices in Delhi has risen to Rs 98.64 per litre while diesel now costs Rs 91.58 per litre, up by 91 paise. A similar price hike has taken place in key metro cities including Mumbai and Kolkata.

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Mumbai Petrol Price: Rs 107.59 per litre | Diesel Price: Rs 94.08 per litre

Kolkata Petrol Price: Rs 109.70 per litre | Diesel Price: Rs 96.07 per litre

Chennai Petrol Price: Rs 104.49 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 96.11 per litre

Gurugram Petrol Price: Rs 99.51 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 92.01 per litre

Bhopal Petrol Price: Rs 110.77 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 95.91 per litre

Guwahati Petrol Price: Rs 102.11 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 93.44 per litre

Trivandrum Petrol Price: Rs 111.70 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 100.59 per litre

Hyderabad Petrol Price: Rs 111.84 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 99.95 per litre

This is a developing story.