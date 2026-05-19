Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by nearly 90 paise per litre today; Check latest rates in your city
Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Today, i.e. May 19: The oil marketing companies, under pressure from squeezed supply and rising crude prices, have once again hiked petrol and diesel prices by nearly 90 paise per litre.
Trending Photos
Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Today, i.e. May 19: The oil marketing companies, under pressure from squeezed supply and rising crude prices, have once again hiked petrol and diesel prices by nearly 90 paise per litre. This is second price hike within a week after the first price hike or Rs 3 per litre that took place on May 15 after a stable rates of around four years. Petrol and diesel prices have surged across top Indian cities now after state-run oil companies. The main reasons behind the price hike are rising global crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Petrol, Diesel Latest Rates In Your City
Notably, after the May 15 price hike, the petrol used to cost Rs 97.77 per litre in Delhi while diesel rose to Rs 90.67 per litre in the national capital. With today's hike of 87 paise, the petrol prices in Delhi has risen to Rs 98.64 per litre while diesel now costs Rs 91.58 per litre, up by 91 paise. A similar price hike has taken place in key metro cities including Mumbai and Kolkata.
Mumbai Petrol Price: Rs 107.59 per litre | Diesel Price: Rs 94.08 per litre
Kolkata Petrol Price: Rs 109.70 per litre | Diesel Price: Rs 96.07 per litre
Chennai Petrol Price: Rs 104.49 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 96.11 per litre
Gurugram Petrol Price: Rs 99.51 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 92.01 per litre
Bhopal Petrol Price: Rs 110.77 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 95.91 per litre
Guwahati Petrol Price: Rs 102.11 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 93.44 per litre
Trivandrum Petrol Price: Rs 111.70 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 100.59 per litre
Hyderabad Petrol Price: Rs 111.84 per litre | Diese Price: Rs 99.95 per litre
This is a developing story.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv