/Relief for businesses as commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 183

NEW DELHI: In a significant development for the hospitality and commercial sector, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have announced a price reduction for 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, effective from today. The move is expected to bring relief especially for small businesses including food stall and dhaba owners.
Price Reduction: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 183.50.
New Rate: Following this downward revision, the cost of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 2,930, down from the previous price of Rs 3,113.50.
Domestic Gas Unchanged: There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. The domestic gas is priced at Rs 913 per cylinder.
This move comes as a welcome relief for businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and catering services that rely heavily on commercial gas supplies. The revision reflects the dynamic nature of commercial LPG pricing, which is adjusted periodically based on international energy market benchmarks.
The prices of LPG cylinders and fuel were increased following supply chain crisis due to US-Iran war. Notably, the oil marketing companies had last increased the prices of commercial LPG on June 1 by Rs 42 per 19-kg cylinder. Then, the prices of commercial LPG were hiked to Rs 3,113.50 per 19-kg cylinder from Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi.
Just a day ago, the central government extended full customs duty exemption on critical petrochemical products, given in view of the conflict in West Asia, till July 15. A Finance Ministry release said that the Government had earlier provided a full Customs Duty exemption on imports of critical petrochemical products till June 30, as a temporary and targeted relief in view of the conflict in West Asia and the consequent disruptions in global supply chains.
The exemption was provided to ensure sufficient availability of petrochemicals in the domestic market as Indian petroleum companies had been asked to concentrate on the production of LPG during this period. Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas rolled back emergency curbs on petrol and diesel sales, signalling that domestic fuel supply has stabilised after weeks of disruption linked to the West Asia crisis.
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