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Relief for businesses as commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 183

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 183.50. The cost of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 2,930, down from the previous price of Rs 3,113.50.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
Relief for businesses as commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 183
Image Credit: ANI

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