Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829655https://zeenews.india.com/economy/breaking-sanjay-malhotra-appointed-next-rbi-governor-replaces-shaktikanta-das-2829655.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI GOVERNOR

BREAKING | Sanjay Malhotra Appointed Next RBI Governor, Replaces Shaktikanta Das

Das took the helm from Urjit Patel in December 2018.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING | Sanjay Malhotra Appointed Next RBI Governor, Replaces Shaktikanta Das File Photo

New Delhi: Sanjay Malhotra, a seasoned 1990 batch IAS officer has been appointed as the next Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He is set to succeed Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure concludes on December 10.

Das took the helm from Urjit Patel in December 2018.  

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK