BREAKING | Sanjay Malhotra Appointed Next RBI Governor, Replaces Shaktikanta Das
Das took the helm from Urjit Patel in December 2018.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Sanjay Malhotra, a seasoned 1990 batch IAS officer has been appointed as the next Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He is set to succeed Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure concludes on December 10.
Das took the helm from Urjit Patel in December 2018.
(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement