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Brent crude hits $110 as supply hopes fade amid geopolitical conflict

The Brent crude stood at 109.69, up 3.56 per cent from the previous close. The benchmark had climbed 3.7 per cent in a session marked by renewed conflict in major export regions that tightened an already fragile supply outlook.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Brent crude hits $110 as supply hopes fade amid geopolitical conflict

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Brent crude hits $110 as supply hopes fade amid geopolitical conflict
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