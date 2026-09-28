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Brent crude likely to hit $120 per barrel; Strait of Hormuz reopening may ease prices: Report

According to a report by Brickwork Ratings, in the base-case scenario to which it assigns a 55 per cent probability, sees Brent crude averaging between $95 and $110 a barrel in the second half of FY27.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Brent crude likely to hit $120 per barrel; Strait of Hormuz reopening may ease prices: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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