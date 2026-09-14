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Brent crude soars past $107 amid escalating Middle East tensions

Brent for November delivery gained 3.20 per cent to $107.82 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for October rose 3.20 per cent to $103.2, extending last week’s rally that pushed both contracts back above the $100 mark.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Brent crude soars past $107 amid escalating Middle East tensions

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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