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BRICS FMs seek for faster and cheaper cross-border payment within bloc, flag tariff risk to global trade

The BRICS Payment Task Force had studied cross-border interoperability of payment and messaging channels and discussed trade settlements and investments using local currencies

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 06:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
BRICS FMs seek for faster and cheaper cross-border payment within bloc, flag tariff risk to global trade

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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