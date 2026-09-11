Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /BRICS leaders call for factory investments, policy alignment, and certifications for tech expansion

BRICS leaders call for factory investments, policy alignment, and certifications for tech expansion

Egyptian smart meter technology company Iskraemeco plans to establish factories in India to serve the Indian and wider Asian markets, its Chairman and CEO Mohamed Elsayed said.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
BRICS leaders call for factory investments, policy alignment, and certifications for tech expansion

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
8 killed, including 3 children, after truck hits pickup van in Maharashtra
2
3
4
5