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BRICS Pay seeks to expand its cross-border payment network; MoUs signed with China, Belarus, Turkey

Mikhaylishin said BRICS Pay is being developed as an open payment ecosystem that can connect national payment infrastructure, allowing people and businesses to use the platform for cross-border transactions.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
BRICS Pay seeks to expand its cross-border payment network; MoUs signed with China, Belarus, Turkey

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BRICS Pay seeks to expand its cross-border payment network; MoUs signed with China, Belarus, Turkey
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