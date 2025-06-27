Broadband Subscribers In India Up 3.37% At 974.87 Million In May

New Delhi: The total number of broadband subscribers increased from 943.09 million at the end of April to 974.87 million at May-end with a monthly growth rate of 3.37 per cent, the TRAI data showed on Friday. In the month of May, 14.03 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP). The number of active wireless (mobile) subscribers in May 2025 was 1,080.06 million.

Total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscribers increased from 1,166.43 million at the end of April 2025 to 1,168.42 million at the end of May 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17 per cent. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 633.29 million on April 30, 2025 to 634.91 million on May 31, 2025.

The subscription in rural areas also increased from 533.14 million to 533.51 million during this period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.25 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively, as per the data from Ministry of Communications.

The wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 82.01 per cent at the end of April to 82.10 per cent at the end of May. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 123.85 per cent at the end of April to 124.03 per cent at the end of May and rural tele-density increased from 58.57 per cent to 58.58 per cent during the same period.

The share of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscribers in total number of wireless (mobile) subscribers was 54.30 per cent and 45.70 per cent, respectively, at the end of May. “As on May 31, the private access service providers held 92.14 per cent market share of the wireless (mobile) subscriber base, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of 7.86 per cent,” according to the data.

The number of machine-to-machine (M2M) cellular mobile connections increased from 69.87 million at the end of April 2025 to 73.91 million at the end of May 2025.