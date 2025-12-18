BSE Alerts Investors About Unauthorised Investment Tips

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday warned investors of unsolicited messages being circulated through social media, WhatsApp and calls regarding investment in 'A-1 Ltd'.

"Investors are advised to exercise due caution and refrain from dealing based on such Recommendations by unauthorised or unregistered entities, including received through WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS, Calls, other Social Media platforms, etc," BSE said in an official statement.

The nation's oldest stock exchange stated that they have come across instances where unauthorised bodies issue investment recommendations through various channels for this particular stock.

The exchange cautioned investors so that they could not fall into a trap.

"Investors are also cautioned against getting trapped through claims of high/assured returns from trading in securities market through social media platforms, including YouTube, Telegram channels, WhatsApp channels, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), etc," the exchange noted.

Earlier this month, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) alerted investors about five individuals -- Krishnam Raju, Pratiban, Pooja Sharma, Aman, and M Amit -- over providing unauthorised investment tips.

The exchange said that these persons offer to handle investors' trading accounts, assuring them guaranteed returns. They operate through YouTube channels -- Profit Trading, Trade Room Official, Profit Maximisers and other social media and communication channels.

"It has been brought to the notice of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd that individuals named Krishnam Raju, Pratiban, Pooja Sharma, Aman, and M Amit — operating through platforms such as YouTube channels, along with other social media and communication channels — are providing unauthorised securities market tips, offering to handle investor trading accounts by seeking Login IDs/Passwords, assuring returns, and engaging in dabba or illegal trading services," NSE said in an official release.

NSE further advised investors not to subscribe to any scheme or product offered by any person or entity offering assured returns in the stock market, as the same is prohibited by law.