BSE

BSE Announces 2:1 Bonus Issue: Shareholders To Get Two Free Shares Per One Held

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BSE Announces 2:1 Bonus Issue: Shareholders To Get Two Free Shares Per One Held File Photo

New Delhi: BSE Ltd. has announced a 2:1 bonus share issue. This means shareholders will receive two free shares for every one they own as of the record date. This marks the second time since its 2017 listing that BSE has offered bonus shares, with the last issue in 2022 following the same 2:1 ratio. The exchange made the announcement on Sunday, March 30.

The record date for BSE’s latest bonus share issue is yet to be announced. Only investors who hold BSE shares before the ex-date will be eligible for the bonus shares. Companies issue bonus shares to utilise free reserves, increase earnings per share (EPS) and expand paid-up capital while reducing reserves. These shares are given free of cost to existing shareholders.

Since its listing, BSE has distributed over Rs 170 per share in dividends and conducted two share buybacks—one in 2019 and another in 2023. On Friday, BSE Ltd.'s stock jumped 16.09 per cent, closing at Rs 5,438. However, the stock has remained steady so far in 2025.

Founded in 1875, BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia’s first stock exchange and one of India’s leading exchange groups. It is also the world’s fastest stock exchange, with a trading speed of just 6 microseconds.

