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BSE launches Total Market Index covering 98 pc of 'AllCap' index market cap

According to the exchange, the index will maintain coverage of at least 98 per cent of the BSE AllCap universe, subject to a minimum of 1,000 constituent stocks, making it one of the broadest benchmarks for the Indian equity market.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
BSE launches Total Market Index covering 98 pc of 'AllCap' index market cap

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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