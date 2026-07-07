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BSE-listed firms' market capitalisation hits record Rs 482.31 lakh crore

BSE 250 Microcap Index has emerged as the strongest performer, hitting a record high on July 2 after surging more than 32 per cent since the start of April.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
BSE-listed firms' market capitalisation hits record Rs 482.31 lakh crore

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