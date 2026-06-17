Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /BSE-listed firms regain $5 trillion market cap on easing geopolitical tensions

BSE-listed firms regain $5 trillion market cap on easing geopolitical tensions

The momentum comes after a strong recovery in the broader market over the past few sessions, supported by improved investor sentiment following developments related to the proposed US-Iran peace agreement and a sharp moderation in global oil prices.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
BSE-listed firms regain $5 trillion market cap on easing geopolitical tensions
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Lionel Messi in tears after historic hat-trick, reveals emotional reason why?
FIFA World Cup 20268 min ago
2
Telegram ban India19 min ago
3
Viksit Bharat19 min ago
4
mobility24 min ago
5
Auto news32 min ago