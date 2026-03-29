Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031670https://zeenews.india.com/economy/bse-loses-nclat-upholds-nclt-s-authority-to-unfreeze-demat-accounts-in-insolvency-cases-3031670.html
NewsBusinessEconomyBSE Loses: NCLAT upholds NCLT’s authority to unfreeze demat accounts in insolvency cases
ECONOMY

BSE Loses: NCLAT upholds NCLT’s authority to unfreeze demat accounts in insolvency cases

BSE Demat Account Appeal: The tribunal emphasized that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) takes priority over other laws in case of any conflict

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BSE Loses: NCLAT upholds NCLT’s authority to unfreeze demat accounts in insolvency cases Image Credit: IANS

BSE Demat Account Appeal: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has rejected appeals by the BSE, confirming that insolvency courts can order the unfreezing of Demat accounts for companies undergoing insolvency. A two-member bench of the tribunal said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has clear authority under Section 60(5) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to handle such matters and issue directions. 

The NCLAT also upheld that the previous NCLT orders were valid and within its legal powers. The case involved two companies, Future Corporate Resources and Liz Traders and Agents, whose Demat accounts were frozen by BSE due to unpaid listing fees and other regulatory dues, including non-compliance with listing rules.

Resolution professionals and liquidators had approached the NCLT to unfreeze the accounts so shares could be sold to recover money during the insolvency process. The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had earlier ordered BSE to lift the freeze in 2024 and 2025. BSE had challenged these orders at the NCLAT, arguing that NCLT did not have jurisdiction over matters covered by SEBI rules. The tribunal rejected this, stating that unfreezing Demat accounts is directly linked to insolvency proceedings and is allowed under the IBC’s moratorium provisions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The tribunal emphasized that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) takes priority over other laws in case of any conflict. Citing Section 238, it said that during insolvency or liquidation, IBC rules override other legal frameworks, including securities laws. The tribunal also pointed out that the ownership of shares in the Demat accounts was not in dispute, and the companies’ dues had become part of the insolvency process. This means the NCLT was fully within its rights to handle these matters. (With IANS Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli becomes 1st batter in IPL history to cross 4000 runs in run chases
Virat Kohli
IPL 2026: Virat, Padikkal star as RCB thrash SRH by 6 wickets in season opener
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pakistani terrorists wanted in Jammu and Kashmir arrested in Punjab
US Iran conflict
30 days of US-Iran conflict: What the war means beyond the battlefield
Jacob Duffy
Who Is Jacob Duffy? RCB's latest star rattles SRH top order on IPL debut
Kashmir Tulip Garden
J-K: Tulip Garden sees record footfall as 1.4 lakh visitors flock in two weeks
iran us war
Iran daily's message amid reports of US troops deployment in Middle East
Punjab
Punjab expands free healthcare model with 107 medicines & 47 tests: Kejriwal
Karnataka
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's BIG statement on two language policy
Indian Railways
Railways to regulate entry of waitlisted passengers at 76 stations