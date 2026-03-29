BSE Loses: NCLAT upholds NCLT’s authority to unfreeze demat accounts in insolvency cases

BSE Demat Account Appeal: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has rejected appeals by the BSE, confirming that insolvency courts can order the unfreezing of Demat accounts for companies undergoing insolvency. A two-member bench of the tribunal said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has clear authority under Section 60(5) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to handle such matters and issue directions.

The NCLAT also upheld that the previous NCLT orders were valid and within its legal powers. The case involved two companies, Future Corporate Resources and Liz Traders and Agents, whose Demat accounts were frozen by BSE due to unpaid listing fees and other regulatory dues, including non-compliance with listing rules.

Resolution professionals and liquidators had approached the NCLT to unfreeze the accounts so shares could be sold to recover money during the insolvency process. The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had earlier ordered BSE to lift the freeze in 2024 and 2025. BSE had challenged these orders at the NCLAT, arguing that NCLT did not have jurisdiction over matters covered by SEBI rules. The tribunal rejected this, stating that unfreezing Demat accounts is directly linked to insolvency proceedings and is allowed under the IBC’s moratorium provisions.

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The tribunal emphasized that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) takes priority over other laws in case of any conflict. Citing Section 238, it said that during insolvency or liquidation, IBC rules override other legal frameworks, including securities laws. The tribunal also pointed out that the ownership of shares in the Demat accounts was not in dispute, and the companies’ dues had become part of the insolvency process. This means the NCLT was fully within its rights to handle these matters. (With IANS Inputs)