BSE Resolves 109 Investor Complaints Against 92 Companies In December
BSE

BSE Resolves 109 Investor Complaints Against 92 Companies In December

Meanwhile, the stock exchange received 141 complaints against 113 companies during the month of December.

|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced on Friday that it resolved 109 complaints from investors against 92 companies in the month of December. 

The resolved complaints include those brought forward from previous periods.

Further, the stock exchange informed that the top three companies where complaints have been pending for redressal for more than one month as of September 2025 include JSW Steel Limited, Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited, and Dhani Services Limited.

Earlier, BSE warned investors about an individual identified as Aditya Rishab Mishra offering illegal services and cautioned investors to stay away from products offered by him.

"Please note that these individuals/entities are neither registered as member nor as Authorized Person of any registered member of the BSE Limited. The Exchange provides a facility to verify the registration of Exchange intermediaries at following links on the Exchange website," the statement said.

Investors were advised not to share their trading credentials such as user id/password with anyone for trading in their account/handling of the portfolio.

BSE warned that these schemes involve significant risks and do not provide access to investor protection or dispute resolution mechanisms. It urged investors to check registration of its intermediaries, or enlistment of Investment Advisors (IA) or Research Analysts (RA) on its website.

Further, the RBI generates public awareness about safe digital practices through campaigns across TV, print, SMS, and digital platforms such as the RBI Kehta Hai campaign and BE(A)WARE’ booklet, to educate consumers on fraud types and redressal mechanisms.

The SEBI also runs the “SEBI vs SCAM” Campaign, which generates an ongoing fraud awareness campaign via TV, print, radio, and social media in partnership with Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

SEBI also runs SCORES, or the Sebi Complaint Redressal System, an online platform that enables investors to file and track complaints against listed entities and Sebi-registered market intermediaries.

