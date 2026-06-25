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BSE seeks clarification from Rajesh Exports over ED searches

The stock exchange's query came a day after the central agency carried out searches at nine premises associated with the company under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
BSE seeks clarification from Rajesh Exports over ED searches
Source: IANS

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