BSE Warns Investors About Fake Deepfake Video Misusing CEO’s Identity

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday issued a strong warning to investors after a fake deepfake video started circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

The video falsely shows BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy giving stock market tips and investment advice.

According to BSE, the video is completely fabricated and created using deepfake technology.

“It has come to the notice of BSE Limited that a fraudulent deepfake video is being circulated on social media and messaging platforms, falsely featuring Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director & CEO, BSE, and claiming to provide stock recommendations and investment advice,” the exchange said.

It makes misleading claims about stock investments for 2026 and promises unusually high profits.

In the video, viewers are encouraged to join a WhatsApp channel, with false statements such as assuring that they could become multi-millionaires within a short time.

“The video contains misleading and false claims, broadly suggesting stock tips for investments in 2026 with promises of extraordinary or super-normal profits, and urges viewers to join a WhatsApp channel,” it added.

BSE has clarified that neither Ramamurthy nor any official of the exchange gives stock recommendations or runs WhatsApp, Telegram, or any similar groups.

The exchange said that the video is unauthorised, fake, and intended to mislead investors.

The stock exchange has advised investors and the general public to ignore such videos, messages, and links.

People have been asked to rely only on information shared through BSE’s official communication channels and through SEBI-registered intermediaries for any market-related guidance.

BSE also said it is taking steps to get the fake content removed from online platforms and will initiate legal action against those involved in creating and spreading the video.

The exchange urged investors to stay alert and not fall victim to deepfake scams, stressing that the advisory has been issued in the interest of protecting investors.

“BSE is taking necessary steps to have the content removed and to initiate appropriate action against those responsible,” the exchange mentioned.