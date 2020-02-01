Budget 2020 live streaming: Watch Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget budget for financial year 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Saturday. This is the second time that Sitharaman will

present the Union Budget.

A cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.15 am to approve the budget and after the Cabinet's approval, the Union Finance Minter will meet President Ram Nath Kovind. It may be

recalled that while presenting her first Budget, Sitharaman had carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger), wrapped in a red cloth, instead of a traditional budget briefcase. Sitharaman is scheduled to start her Budget speech at 11 am with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha.

It may be recalled that Sitharaman had announced corporate tax cuts in September 2019, raising hopes that the Union Finance Minister would make an announcement about reduction in

personal income taxes in the Union Budget.

Going by the people's expectations, sops for rural and agriculture sectors as well as an aggressive push on infrastructure spending are likely to be part of Finance Minister's "feel-good" second General Budget.

Experts maintain that Sitharaman is expected to pull out all stops to spur consumer demand and investment at a time when the country is facing the worst economic slowdown in more than a

decade. Union Budget 2020-21 could not have come at a worse time for the government, as the economy faces high inflation, along with subdued growth and low job creation. Accordingly,

these factors make the Union Budget presentation a unique affair, as economy watchers and investors eye the financial document for a stimulus package and further reforms to arrest the slowdown cycle.

According to economists, the Union Budget will be gauged by its ability to pass on some liquidity to the masses to restart the consumption cycle and to usher in investments. Investments

have failed to pick up despite corporate tax cuts and other stimulus measures, higher FDI inflows, plans to consolidate state-owned banks and monetary easing.

You can watch the live streaming of presentation of Budget by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here: