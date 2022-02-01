Budget 2022 is a boon for India with respect to Mental Health: Ashna Dhanuka

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues in people of all ages, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Union Budget 2022 today, the second year of the pandemic.

The finance minister announced a proposal to establish a National Tele Mental Health programme in India, announcing the creation of 23 tele-mental health facilities, with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) serving as the nodal centre.

"People of all ages have been affected by the pandemic, which has exacerbated mental health issues. A National Tele Mental Health programme will be developed to improve access to high-quality mental health counselling and treatment services "Ms. Sitharaman stated the following.

“I think this is a wonderful approach from the government’s end towards mental health. Providing such a platform for the people will definitely help them and benefit the society by large. I urge the state and the central government to consider me as a part of this humble programme as well. If I get an opportunity to work for this programme then nothing could be more wonderful for me”, says Ashna Dhanuka who is a motivational mentor and lifestyle coach.

As a life coach she is keen in joining hands with the government for the service to the society for a happy mind which will automatically lead to a happy country.

At a young age Ms. Ashna has a lot of experiences and is doing her best to help number of people.