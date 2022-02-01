Budget 2022 Key Announcements: RBI to issue blockchain-based Digital Rupee, announces FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday (February 1), presented the Union Budget 2022-23. During her Budget speech, she is expected to make several announcements to bolster India’s economy and provide a sigh of relief to taxpayers and industries.

Here are the top Budget 2022 key announcements:

- Union Budget 2022 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of the next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100.

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23.

- FM announced the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to March 2023.

- 60,000 houses will be identified as beneficiaries for PM Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas.

- Finance Minister said that in 2022, 100% of 1.5 lakh post offices will come on the core banking system to facilitate financial inclusion.

- Government will pay Rs 2.37 lakh crore towards procurement of wheat and paddy under MSP operations. "The fiscal 2022-23 has been announced as International Year of Millets," She added.

- Sitharaman announced new scheme called PM Development Initiative for North East. "Villages on northern border of India will be covered under a new vibrant village programme to enhance development," she added.

- 80 lakh affordable houses will be completed at Rs 44,000 cr under PM Awas Yojna in 2022-23, Sitharaman announced.

- The government will issue a digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies. The coin will be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. "This will give a big boost to the economy," Sitharaman announced.

Live TV

#mute